Xcel stops burning coal at Ashland biomass plant

Xcel Energy has stopped burning coal at its Bay Front power plant, ending more than a century of coal use at the Ashland site.

The utility announced Thursday that the last shovel of coal was burned Dec. 1 and going forward will use natural gas as a backup fuel for the 20 megawatt plant, which was the first in the nation to be powered by waste wood.

Built in 1916 by Ashland Light & Power and the Street Railway Company, the plant was converted in 1979 and has since burned more than 6 million tons of biomass.

The plant burned 1,524 tons of coal and more than 260,000 tons of wood in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration. In 2010, it burned more than 60,000 tons of coal.

Xcel said the plant burned about 4,200 tons of coal this year.

Mark Stoering, president of Xcel’s Wisconsin subsidiary, said the move continues the utility’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Xcel was the first major U.S. utility to target carbon-free electricity by 2050.

