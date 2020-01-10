Xcel plan to idle coal plants could save millions, slash carbon emissions; could Wisconsin utilities do the same?

“I don't think it would happen without intervenors and without strong commission leadership,” Daniel said. “That's their job. Their job is to regulate the utility. It's right there in their name.”

Asked whether the Wisconsin Public Service Commission would consider launching a similar investigation into self-scheduling, spokesman Matt Sweeney said in an email, “This is certainly an interesting development, about which the PSC will continue to gather more information and monitor as it goes through Minnesota’s regulatory process.”

Not giving up on coal

The groups that pushed for the plan say Wisconsin’s utilities should be able to replicate the cost and carbon savings at their own coal plants.

“We’ve done analysis on the (investor owned utility) plants serving Minnesota and we think there’s an opportunity to change operations at all of those,” Gleckner said. “I would be confident the same is true for the vast majority, if not all the plants, in Wisconsin.”

Xcel, the nation’s first investor-owned utility to commit to carbon-free electricity, has plans to shutter all its Minnesota coal plants by the end of this decade.