Xcel Energy pursuing $100M solar farm in western Wisconsin

Xcel Energy is seeking to buy a 74-megawatt solar farm under development in northwest Wisconsin that would be the utility’s first large-scale solar plant in the state.

The utility announced Monday it had reached an agreement with Ranger Power to buy the 1,100-acre project in Pierce County for approximately $100 million.

Ranger Power has already received the local permits required to build the plant, but Xcel will need approval from the Public Service to purchase it.

Xcel said it plans to file an application later this week. If approved, construction is expected to start next year, with the plant expected to begin operation in 2022.

Mark Stoering, president of Xcel's Wisconsin subsidiary, said the project represents the company's commitment to renewable energy.

“We are pleased to invest in this locally sourced solar facility to provide even more renewable energy to our customers,” Stoering said.

Xcel, the first major utility to target carbon-free electricity by 2050, has more than 760 megawatts of large-scale solar capacity on its system, including 74 megawatts in Minnesota but just 3 megawatts of community-owned solar generation in Wisconsin, where the company serves about 250,000 customers.