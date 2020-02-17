Workshops aim to help Black Earth Creek communities respond to climate change

A series of workshops kicking off Tuesday aims to help residents of western Dane County communities figure out ways they can fight and adapt to climate change.
Organized by four town of Vermont residents, the workshops are a response to flooding of Black Earth Creek in 2018 and record rainfall in 2019.
They were modeled on a plan adopted last summer by the Town Board, said organizer Warren Gaskill.
You have free articles remaining.
“The workshop series is a valuable opportunity for community members to receive actionable information regarding cost-saving and environmentally beneficial efficiency improvements,” town Chair Karen Carlock said in a statement. “I expect that an event such as this will serve to further promote additional learning and collaboration opportunities.”
Tuesday’s meeting, scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. at Wisconsin Heights Middle/High School in Mazomanie, will focus on actions being taken.
Keith Reopelle, director of Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate, will talk about the county’s forthcoming climate action plan, which is scheduled for release in the coming weeks. The event will also include a screening of the film “Paris to Pittsburgh,” which documents how some Americans are developing solutions to climate change.
Future workshops, planned for March 31 and April 28, will offer resources for residents and business owners to reduce their energy use or invest in renewable energy.