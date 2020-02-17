You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Workshops aim to help Black Earth Creek communities respond to climate change
0 comments

Workshops aim to help Black Earth Creek communities respond to climate change

{{featured_button_text}}
Washed out Black Earth bridge

A worker clears debris from a bridge over Black Earth Creek after it was damaged by flooding in August 2018, when storms and tornadoes caused an estimated $232 million in damage across Wisconsin.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A series of workshops kicking off Tuesday aims to help residents of western Dane County communities figure out ways they can fight and adapt to climate change.

Organized by four town of Vermont residents, the workshops are a response to flooding of Black Earth Creek in 2018 and record rainfall in 2019.

They were modeled on a plan adopted last summer by the Town Board, said organizer Warren Gaskill.

“The workshop series is a valuable opportunity for community members to receive actionable information regarding cost-saving and environmentally beneficial efficiency improvements,” town Chair Karen Carlock said in a statement. “I expect that an event such as this will serve to further promote additional learning and collaboration opportunities.”

Tuesday’s meeting, scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. at Wisconsin Heights Middle/High School in Mazomanie, will focus on actions being taken.

Keith Reopelle, director of Dane County’s Office of Energy and Climate, will talk about the county’s forthcoming climate action plan, which is scheduled for release in the coming weeks. The event will also include a screening of the film “Paris to Pittsburgh,” which documents how some Americans are developing solutions to climate change.

Keith Reopelle

Reopelle

Future workshops, planned for March 31 and April 28, will offer resources for residents and business owners to reduce their energy use or invest in renewable energy.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics