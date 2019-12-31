Wood County groups host bipartisan panel on groundwater contamination

“It was our idea to bring together who we thought were the main players,” Leichtnam said. “We wanted to address groundwater contamination, but we wanted to go from the science into solutions. What are we going to do to solve the problem?”

Leichtnam said in three rounds of testing done over the past year, between 27% and 42% of Wood County wells showed elevated levels of nitrate.

Communities across Wisconsin have been grappling with wells polluted by nitrates, bacteria and chemicals known as PFAS, an emerging group of contaminants linked to firefighting foam and dozens of household products.

Gov. Tony Evers declared 2019 the “Year of Clean Drinking Water,” and the Assembly’s clean water task force is expected to deliver a package of bills in January. The Department of Natural Resources has also initiated efforts to regulate PFAS and to implement new regulations on the use of manure and fertilizer in an effort to reduce nitrate contamination.

