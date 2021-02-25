Wolf kill numbers continue to grow in Wisconsin's first hunting season after federal protections

New data show Wisconsin wolf hunters killed far more wolves than state wildlife officials approved during the first hunting season since gray wolves were removed from the endangered species list.
The DNR reported Thursday morning that hunters have registered 213 wolves killed between Monday and Wednesday.
That's about 18% of the estimated state population and 79% more than the quota for non-native hunters.
The DNR cautioned the number of wolves killed could continue to grow as hunters have 24 hours to register their animals. The hunting and trapping season ended at 10 a.m. Wednesday in most of the state and at 3 p.m. in the rest.
The DNR’s policy board approved a total quota of 200 wolves, which the DNR said was most likely to keep the population level stable.
The state allocated 81 of those wolves to the Ojibwe Tribes that retain hunting and fishing rights in the northern portion of Wisconsin ceded to the United States in the 1800s.
In previous seasons the tribes did not use their allocation.
The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC), which represents eleven Ojibwe tribes, opposed the hunt, which it said was held without an updated management plan, buffers to protect packs that live on reservation lands, or consultation with the tribes. GLIFWC spokesman Dylan Jennings said Wednesday that it could take weeks to determine how many -- if any -- wolves were taken by tribal members.
The DNR estimates there were 1,195 wolves in the state as of April 2020. The state wolf management plan goal is 350 wolves living outside of tribal reservations.
More than 27,000 people applied for licenses for the truncated hunting season, and the DNR issued 1,486 tags, including 21 to hunters from out of state.
The Trump administration removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list in January, returning management to the states. Wisconsin law requires a wolf hunt be held from November through February when federal protections are not in place.
The DNR initially planned to hold a hunt in November, saying it could not establish science-based quotas and comply with Native American treaty requirements, but a Jefferson County judge ordered a hunt to be held this winter after a Kansas-based hunting group sued.
A state court of appeals dismissed the DNR’s request to block the order.
Wisconsin last held a wolf hunt in 2014, but the law allows people to shoot wolves if there is an immediate threat to human safety or if wolves are attacking domestic animals on private land.