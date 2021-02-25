Wolf kill numbers continue to grow in Wisconsin's first hunting season after federal protections

New data show Wisconsin wolf hunters killed far more wolves than state wildlife officials approved during the first hunting season since gray wolves were removed from the endangered species list.

The DNR reported Thursday morning that hunters have registered 213 wolves killed between Monday and Wednesday.

That's about 18% of the estimated state population and 79% more than the quota for non-native hunters.

The DNR cautioned the number of wolves killed could continue to grow as hunters have 24 hours to register their animals. The hunting and trapping season ended at 10 a.m. Wednesday in most of the state and at 3 p.m. in the rest.

The DNR’s policy board approved a total quota of 200 wolves, which the DNR said was most likely to keep the population level stable.

The state allocated 81 of those wolves to the Ojibwe Tribes that retain hunting and fishing rights in the northern portion of Wisconsin ceded to the United States in the 1800s.

In previous seasons the tribes did not use their allocation.