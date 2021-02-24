Wolf hunters exceed state quota in first hunt since federal protections dropped

Wolf hunters have already killed more than the quota even before the close of the state’s first season in six years.

The Department of Natural Resources reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday that hunters had registered 135 wolves since the hunt began Monday, or about 11% of the estimated population. The quota is 119 wolves.

Hunters exceeded the quota by 40% in the three zones scheduled to close at 10 a.m. Wednesday, which cover the lower two thirds of the state and a large portion along the Michigan border.

The rest of the state will be closed to hunting at 3 p.m.

The DNR’s policy board approved a quota of 200 wolves, of which 81 were allocated to the Ojibwe Tribes in accordance with treaty rights for parts of northern Wisconsin that were ceded to the United States in the 1800s.

The DNR estimates there were 1,195 wolves in the state as of April 2020. The state wolf management plan goal is 350 wolves living outside of tribal reservations.

More than 27,000 people applied last week for 2,380 available licenses for the truncated hunting season, which runs through Feb. 28 or until all quotas are met.