With low interest rates, financing offers means to cut costs, carbon footprint

Susan Andersen had two goals when she moved to rural Green County in 2006: she wanted a native prairie, and she wanted to power her home with renewable energy.

She got the prairie established about five years ago, but renewable energy was more elusive. Her 3-acre property wasn’t big enough to support a wind turbine, and solar panels always seemed out of reach.

By last fall, falling prices had made solar a viable and attractive option. There was only one problem.

“I don’t have $17,000 sitting around in the bank,” Andersen said.

She did have equity in the home and an interest rate well above 3%, which meant she could refinance the home, taking out enough cash to pay for solar panels, storm windows and other energy efficiency improvements, lowering her monthly mortgage payment and slashing her electricity bill by about 90%.

“Last month it was $8,” Andersen said.

New research shows nearly 200,000 Wisconsin homeowners could also save money and shrink their carbon footprints by refinancing, while new homebuyers can take advantage of a little-known tool to finance energy and cost-saving improvements.