With clock ticking on Dane County landfill, focus turns to reducing food waste

DNR waste study: How they did it

In order to better understand what’s going into the state’s landfills, the Department of Natural Resources has conducted three studies over the past two decades.

For the latest, the DNR’s contractor, SCS Engineers, selected 15 public and private landfills throughout the state that handle almost three quarters of the state’s trash and about two thirds of its construction debris.

Contractors spent one to six days at each landfill, where they randomly selected trucks hauling trash from Wisconsin and took 220-pound samples. Workers then combed through the garbage on plywood tables, sorting materials into bins to be weighed.

In all they cataloged 85 unique materials, from #1 plastic soda bottles to diapers and kitty litter.

Waste was also categorized by source — residential, multifamily housing (buildings with more than four units), commercial and industrial sectors as well as construction and demolition debris.

Overall, organic materials accounted for the largest single portion of the waste — about 30% — followed by paper (21%) and plastics (17%).

The DNR estimates state residents put a total of 4.35 million tons into landfills in 2020.