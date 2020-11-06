Wisconsin's first large-scale solar plant enters service; Two Creeks plant to power 33,000 homes

Wisconsin’s first utility-scale solar plant has begun generating electricity.

Jointly owned by Wisconsin Public Service Corp. and Madison Gas and Electric, the 150-megawatt Two Creeks Solar Farm in Manitowoc County began commercial operation Monday, according to the utilities.

With 500,000 solar panels, the 800-acre plant can provide enough electricity for more than 33,000 homes and is considered a key step in both utilities’ transition to clean energy.

“Growing our use of renewable resources is a key strategy for achieving our goal of net-zero carbon electricity by the year 2050,” said MGE chairman and CEO Jeff Keebler. “The completion of Two Creeks Solar is an important step in our ongoing transition toward deep decarbonization."

“Two Creeks Solar Park is an important step in reducing emissions and building a bright, sustainable future,” WPS president Tom Metcalfe said in a statement. “The clean energy this facility produces will help us reduce carbon emissions, reduce costs to our customers and preserve a diverse generation mix for decades to come.”

Two Creeks was one of the first two utility-scale solar farms approved by the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. The other, a 300-megawatt project known as Badger Hollow, is being built in Iowa County.