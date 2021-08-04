Wisconsin wildlife officials propose 130-wolf limit for fall hunt

Wisconsin wildlife officials are proposing limiting the number of wolves hunters can kill this fall to 130 animals, saying they want to take a conservative approach because the impact of a rushed February hunt on the population remains unclear.

State law requires the Department of Natural Resources to hold an annual wolf hunt between November and February. The state held three seasons in 2012, 2013 and 2014 before wolves were re-listed on the endangered species list.

The Trump administration removed them from the list in January. The DNR was preparing to hold a hunt beginning in November 2021 but a hunter advocacy group won a court order forcing the department to launch a season in February.

The department scrambled to put the season together, setting a quota for state-licensed hunters at 119 wolves. Hunters blew past that mark, killing 218 wolves in just four days. Animal advocates complained loudly that the hunt had done irreparable harm to the wolf population in Wisconsin.

Nevertheless, the DNR is required by law to hold a season beginning in November. DNR officials prepared a memo for the agency's board last week that proposes setting the quota at 130 wolves.