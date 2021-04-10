Wisconsin Supreme Court weighs balance of power in key environmental cases

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday in two environmental protection cases with widespread ramifications for state government powers.

The court has been asked to resolve disputes over the state’s authority to protect public waters from pollution and overuse, but the decision could influence nearly every aspect of state government and the balance of power between politicians who make laws and the state agencies tasked with carrying them out.

One case involves regulation of water pollution; the other, large-scale withdrawals of water for irrigation. In both cases, environmental groups sued the DNR seeking stricter enforcement.

On one side are conservation groups, which argue the Department of Natural Resources has the authority to protect public waters and enforce clean water standards. Industry groups and Republican lawmakers argue that power belongs to the Legislature.

At issue is a 2011 law known as Act 21 that says state agencies can’t take any actions that aren’t explicitly authorized by the Legislature. But a Supreme Court ruling issued later that year said the DNR also can’t ignore its duty to protect public waters of the state.