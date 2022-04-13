 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
MONROE COUNTY | FRAC SAND FACILITY

Wisconsin Supreme Court turns down challenge to frac sand permit denial

  • 0
White pine-red maple swamp

Meteor Timber is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to reinstate a permit to fill about 13 acres of rare white pine-red maple swamp, similar to one pictured in the Black River State Forest, for a frac sand facility in Monroe County.

 Eric Epstein, Wisconsin DNR

Wisconsin’s highest court has declined to hear a case involving a Georgia timber company’s quest to build a frac sand facility on rare wetlands in western Wisconsin.

The Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday denying Meteor Timber’s petition to reconsider findings of two lower courts and an administrative law judge who revoked the company’s permit for the proposed $75 million project.

The one-sentence order did not state the court’s reasoning and noted only that Justice Rebecca Bradley dissented. Meteor was assessed $50 in court costs.

A state appeals court last year upheld a lower court ruling that the Department of Natural Resources violated the law when it issued the company a permit to fill 16.25 acres of wetlands in Monroe County.

People are also reading…

The three-judge panel found the DNR lacked sufficient information to assess the environmental impacts of the proposed project and improperly amended a permit that was granted despite dozens of unanswered questions.

Meteor Timber locator map

Meteor Timber has proposed to build a $75 million frac sand processing operation in Monroe County but needs a permit to fill 16.25 acres of wetlands.

The rescinded permit would have been the state’s single largest destruction of wetlands for a frac sand project.

The high court’s decision ends a nearly six-year legal saga that spanned two administrations, multiple courts, and shifting markets for the sand used to extract oil and gas from deep rock formations.

Meteor applied for the permit in 2016, saying it needed to fill the wetlands to build a processing and rail loading facility to serve two nearby mines on land the company acquired when it purchased nearly 50,000 acres of Wisconsin forest.

But in the years since the initial application, Wisconsin’s sand industry has seen bankruptcies, consolidation and closures amid competition from mines in Texas. Just last month a mine in Blair that cost more than $104 million to open sold for just $6.5 million.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Midwest Environmental Advocates, which challenged the permit on behalf of the Ho-Chunk Nation, called the order a victory for the Ho-Chunk people, the state and “all those who value our natural resources and the public’s role in protecting them.”

“We won’t take any time to rejoice – this planet is still suffering from overexploitation,” Ho-Chunk Rep. Conroy Greendeer Jr. said in a written statement. “Our next generations simply will not survive if we allow polluters to contaminate our beautiful landscape without remediation and without remorse. While Meteor Timber may have lost this case, it is the Earth that bears the scars of the battle.”

This story will be updated.

Environmental reporter Chris Hubbuch's favorite stories of 2021

Stories are a bit like children when it comes to picking favorites. But then who has room in their wallet for pictures of 278 kids? So here are five that kind of stand out in my mind. I hope you enjoyed reading them as much as I did writing them. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics