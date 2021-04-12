Wisconsin Supreme Court hears arguments in key environmental cases

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in legal disputes over environmental regulation with far-reaching implications for state government powers.
The cases involve the Department of Natural Resources’ authority to protect groundwater from pollution and overuse. The court’s decision will likely influence nearly every aspect of state government and the balance of power between politicians who make laws and the experts within state agencies tasked with carrying them out.
At issue is a 2011 law known as Act 21 that says state agencies can’t take any actions that aren’t explicitly authorized by the Legislature.
The primary case hinges on whether the DNR can limit the number of animals and require groundwater monitoring at a Kewaunee County dairy as conditions of its permit to nearly double its herd to more than 6,000 cows.
The other involves DNR permits allowing large-scale withdrawals of groundwater by farm operations in places where department experts had said new wells would put drinking water at risk and worsen problems of lakes and streams drying up.
Under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul the DNR has switched positions, aligning with the neighbors and environmental groups that sued seeking stricter regulation.
On the other side are business groups and the Republican-controlled Legislature, which argue the administration does not have that authority under Act 21.
Attorneys for the environmental groups Clean Wisconsin and Midwest Environmental Advocates say the DNR has not only the authority but a duty to impose limits and other conditions necessary to comply with the federal Clean Water Act.
Andrea Gellat, a staff attorney for Midwest Environmental Advocates, said removing the agency’s discretionary powers could lead to a situation where a permit wouldn’t meet federal requirements and the Environmental Protection Agency would need to step in.
“That cannot be what the Legislature intended,” Gellat said.
Arguing on behalf of the Legislature, attorney Eric McLeod said the agency may regulate only those things explicitly authorized by lawmakers, who did not approve the conditions under dispute.
McLeod said any specific permit conditions must derive from a law or administrative rule approved by the Legislature.
That prompted Justice Rebecca Dallet, a member of the court’s liberal minority, to question if the DNR would need to draft a rule, a process that typically takes 30 months and can result in lawmakers overriding parts they dislike, for every possible condition.
Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley questioned how, without those rules, someone would anticipate the types of conditions that would be imposed.
Jordan Hamaidan, an attorney for the farm at the root of the dispute, suggested the DNR has the expertise to anticipate categories of conditions.
“This is not a case where there are going to be consequences other than agencies and the DNR in particular is going to have to start doing a job that they’re not necessarily used to,” Hamaidan said. “They need to go to work and write the rules and get the input so that --”
“I’m just going to stop you right there,” said Justice Jill Karofsky, another member of the liberal minority. “There are going to be consequences. Whether we’re supposed to look at them is one thing. For you to bat last and say there are no consequences is patently false.”