Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to frac sand permit denial

Wisconsin’s highest court has declined to hear a case involving a Georgia timber company’s quest to build a frac sand facility on rare wetlands in western Wisconsin.

The Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday denying Meteor Timber’s petition to reconsider findings of two lower courts and an administrative law judge who revoked the company’s permit for the proposed $75 million project.

The one-sentence order did not state the court’s reasoning and noted only that Justice Rebecca Bradley dissented. Meteor was assessed $50 in court costs.

A state appeals court last year upheld a lower court ruling that the Department of Natural Resources violated the law when it issued the company a permit to fill 16.25 acres of wetlands in Monroe County.

The three-judge panel found the DNR lacked sufficient information to assess the environmental impacts of the proposed project and improperly amended a permit that was granted despite dozens of unanswered questions.

The rescinded permit would have been the state’s single largest destruction of wetlands for a frac sand project.

The high court’s decision ends a nearly six-year legal saga that spanned two administrations, multiple courts, and shifting markets for the sand used to extract oil and gas from deep rock formations.

Meteor applied for the permit in 2016, saying it needed to fill the wetlands to build a processing and rail loading facility to serve two nearby mines on land the company acquired when it purchased nearly 50,000 acres of Wisconsin forest.

But in the years since the initial application, Wisconsin’s sand industry has seen bankruptcies, consolidation and closures amid competition from mines in Texas. Just last month a mine in Blair that cost more than $104 million to open sold for just $6.5 million.

Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Midwest Environmental Advocates, which challenged the permit on behalf of the Ho-Chunk Nation, called the order a victory for the Ho-Chunk people, the state and “all those who value our natural resources and the public’s role in protecting them.”

“We won’t take any time to rejoice – this planet is still suffering from overexploitation,” Ho-Chunk Rep. Conroy Greendeer Jr. said in a written statement. “Our next generations simply will not survive if we allow polluters to contaminate our beautiful landscape without remediation and without remorse. While Meteor Timber may have lost this case, it is the Earth that bears the scars of the battle.”

This story will be updated.

