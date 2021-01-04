Wisconsin Salt Wise: Partnership offering free certification, online lectures on hazards of road salt

A coalition of groups working to reduce salt pollution in Wisconsin’s waters will host a series of free online seminars next week on the environmental hazards of too much road salt.
Despite efforts to reduce salt on city streets, chloride levels have been rising for decades in Madison’s lakes, and the Madison water utility says groundwater infiltration could cause tap water to taste salty within the next 15 years.
“All the salt that we put down on our sidewalks, driveways and roads ends up in our lakes, streams, or drinking water,” said Allison Madison, coordinator of Wisconsin Salt Wise. “Salt might disappear, but it doesn’t go away.”
Over five days, seven speakers will address topics including the harm that road salt can cause to infrastructure and the environment and how to ensure you’re using the right amount through half-hour sessions streamed live from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on the Wisconsin Salt Wise YouTube channel at bit.ly/wisaltwise.
Wisconsin Salt Wise will also host a salt certification workshop on Jan. 14 for property managers and others who oversee snow and ice contractors to learn techniques to reduce salt use. Those who pass an exam at the end of the four-hour session will have the option to be listed as a certified salt applicator.
Visit go.madison.com/salt-certifcation for more information or to register for the salt application course.