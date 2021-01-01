Wisconsin regulators to update 17-year-old rules on customer-owned power sources

With costs plummeting and federal tax credits winding down, Wisconsin has seen a surge in rooftop solar installations that is expected to continue in years to come.

Focus on Energy received more than 2,000 applications in 2020 from homeowners looking to claim a state rebate, up from 768 the previous year and more than quadruple the number just three years ago.

Those projects account for nearly 14 megawatts of capacity, which along with more than 12 megawatts of commercial installations amounts to more than five times the amount just five years ago.

Hylla said the PSC has an opportunity to create major changes that could result in wins for both consumers and utility shareholders by encouraging utilities to develop distributed resources in low-income neighborhoods designated as economic opportunity zones.

“Now is not the time to think small. If we want to be a state that leads in recovery … then a small tweak isn’t what we want,” Hylla said. “Rule-making dockets are very important. They can make or break the market.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.