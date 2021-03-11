Wisconsin regulators to chart 'roadmap' to carbon-free electricity

Commissioner Ellen Nowak opposed the investigation, suggesting the transition should be market driven and that it may not be possible to replace three quarters of the state’s current electricity supply in the next 30 years.

“I just have some concerns about where this is going to lead to,” Nowak said. “I totally get and fully support moving toward a low carbon future. Putting a line in the sand … is concerning, because we don’t know how we’re going to get there.”

Chair Rebecca Valcq said the investigation is a response to market forces.

“Based on your comments it sounds like we need a roadmap,” Valcq said. “Wisconsin electric providers have already announced their plans … I think it’s squarely within our bounds to ask them how they’re going to do that. I think it’s our responsibility to ask them.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The PSC says it will solicit public comments but did not provide a timeline. Individuals and organizations wanting to participate formally in the docket have 14 days to apply for party status.

The notice indicates the investigation will help regulators gather information to develop “a roadmap to achieving zero carbon electricity” that balances economic and environmental benefits while maintaining a reliable and affordable system.