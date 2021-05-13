Wisconsin regulators approve Xcel microgrid pilot

“I think this is an exciting program,” said Commissioner Tyler Huebner. “It’s the first of its kind.”

Under the approved pilot, Xcel can install microgrids for large industrial customers that need added reliability, and customers would pay off the projects over 10 years. There would be no cost to non-participating customers.

Huebner cautioned against using the program to box out private market developers who might otherwise provide such behind-the-meter services.

“My highest priority is no poaching,” Huebner said. “It’s important that interconnection is not a marketing tool for programs like this.”

The cities of La Crosse and Eau Claire have signaled support for the program and say they hope to use microgrids at their wastewater treatment plants and other public facilities. La Crosse-based Gundersen Health System has also endorsed the proposal, saying it would reduce upfront costs for customers while providing a simple process for improving reliability.

La Crosse utilities manager Bernie Lenz said by including battery storage, the city will be able to turn more methane into electricity and heat at the plant and other nearby municipal buildings, offsetting the need to burn natural gas.