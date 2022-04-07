Wisconsin regulators approve contentious Cambridge solar farm

Wisconsin regulators have approved a massive solar farm in southeast Dane County despite protests from neighbors who say it will mar the landscape and stymie urban development.

The Public Service Commission voted 2-0 Thursday to allow Invenergy to build the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center on about 2,400 acres west of Cambridge.

The 465-megawatt solar-plus-storage facility will produce enough energy to power about a third of the county’s homes.

Koshkonong is the twelfth and largest solar project approved by the commission but the first of its size in Dane County. It includes the largest battery storage component yet approved in Wisconsin.

Three utilities, including We Energies and Madison Gas and Electric, are seeking to purchase the project for $649 million as part of their plans to replace coal-fired power plants with carbon-free generation.

“This case just presents a reality of where we’re at in the transition,” said Commissioner Ellen Nowak. “The state itself and residents are going to be faced with more of this.”

PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq said the commission has an obligation to ensure the state has adequate generation resources, which have to be built in someone’s backyard.

“It rises to the level of BANANA -- build absolutely nothing anywhere near anything,” Valcq said. “We don’t have that luxury. We are faced with a transition that has been announced.”

Commissioner Tyler Huebner recused himself from the Koshkonong proceedings after opponents said his advocacy for the project prior to joining the commission created an appearance of bias.

Climate report: Despite dire warnings, UW-Madison prof optimistic Greg Nemet, a professor at UW-Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs, was one of the lead authors of a report on ways to slow climate change released Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The project has faced fierce opposition from neighbors, the surrounding town of Christiana, the Cambridge School District and the village of Cambridge as well as activists who have fought other utility projects across southern Wisconsin.

They say the industrial-scale project will forever change the rural landscape around Cambridge and landlock the bedroom community, which has little other land available for new housing. They worry about the hazards of living near the 165-megawatt lithium-ion battery array and argue there are more cost-effective ways to lower carbon emissions.

Supporters, including the Sierra Club, Clean Wisconsin and Dane County sustainability groups, argued the project is needed to complete the swift transition to clean energy that the world’s climate scientists say will be necessary to slow climate change.

To do that, the International Energy Agency says the world will need to quadruple the current pace of wind and solar development, which will mean building the equivalent of four Koshkonong-sized projects per day over the next decade.

Environmentalists argue the impacts of solar panels pale in comparison to the alternative and that the project will actually slow runoff and improve water quality.

Opponents say the project will benefit a handful of landowners at the expense of their neighbors’ views and property values while using up prime farmland.

Dennis Lund, who has agreed to lease about 500 acres of his land for solar panels, said farmers need the income to remain profitable without selling off their land.

“We feel like we’re in a zoo for the glorification of those who like to look at what we do,” he said. “They’re not concerned if we can survive or not.”

Opponents also challenged the legality of the developer’s lease agreements, which they argue violate a provision in the state constitution that limits long-term leases on farmland.

The commission dismissed the challenge, which they said was based on a misreading of the 174-year-old document and failed to consider existing laws and court rulings.

Silver lining, but no silver bullet: Telecommuting could put a dent in carbon emissions The COVID-19 pandemic proved that much work could be done from home, and it turns out people like it. That could prove helpful in the effort to cut heat-trapping gases.

The commission did not consider the project’s potential value to ratepayers, a question that will be addressed when it decides whether to allow the utilities to buy the plant.

Opponents accuse the utilities and developer of exploiting a legal loophole to avoid regulatory scrutiny, though the commission previously rejected that argument.

Under state law, unregulated companies like Invenergy don’t have to justify the need or cost of a project or show that it is the most cost effective solution. Utilities like MGE, which pass on the costs, with interest, to their ratepayers, are held to a higher standard.

Invenergy and the utilities insist the “site and acquire” method used in most of the utility-scale solar projects approved to date follows the letter of the law.

Chelsea Chandler, energy and air program director for Clean Wisconsin, said the approval was “a needed step” toward clean energy in a state where solar now accounts for less than 1% of generation.

Chandler said large-scale utility projects like Koshkonong are needed in addition to consumer-owned rooftop solar and energy conservation measures that opponents of the project argued for.

“The urgency of the climate crisis means that we need all hands-on deck implementing all kinds of climate solutions,” she said. “There’s no silver bullet; we need silver buckshot.”

