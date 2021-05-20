Wisconsin regulators approve 1,400-acre Sheboygan County solar farm

Ootsburg resident Ellen Hudovernik accused developer Ranger Power of fraud for making what she considered false or misleading statements and the Town of Holland board of corruption.

Hudovernik argued that because Ranger did not publicly announce their plans before negotiating leases, she cannot now sell her property without telling potential buyers of plans for a solar plant less than 500 feet from the property.

“My neighbors and I were denied participation and furthermore, denied the option to sell out and move before it was known whether this project was viable,” Hudovernik wrote.

Huebner suggested solar developers work with local residents “to keep solar a win-win for Wisconsin.”

Nowak said the commission does not have jurisdiction over local officials.

The project will generate $600,000 per year in local government revenue over the project’s 30-year lifespan.

As with the approval of other utility-scale solar projects, the commission declined to require a study of potential “heat island” effect, but agreed to ask researchers at UW-Madison or other institutions to conduct an academic study.