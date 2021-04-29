Wisconsin regulators approve 1,400-acre Grant County solar farm, acknowledge land use concerns

“I'm not at a point that I think we should be mandating certain numbers or mandating how they hire their workforce,” Valcq said. “I would like to hear back from the applicant what their efforts have been and where they stand on the commitment that they made.”

Two-step permitting process questioned

The PSC last week authorized Alliant to spend $925 million to acquire the Grant County Solar farm and five other smaller solar plants across the state.

The six plants -- under development in Grant, Jefferson, Richland, Rock, Sheboygan and Wood counties -- are the first phase in Alliant’s plans to add nearly 1,100 megawatts of solar capacity by 2024. Alliant last month filed a separate application to acquire an additional six solar farms for about $515 million.

The permit to construct the Grant County plant was considered through a separate application.

Opponents also objected to the two-step application process used so far in nine of the 12 utility-scale solar projects considered by the PSC: a developer applies for a permit to build the farm as a “merchant plant” that makes money selling power into the market; regulated utilities then file a separate application to purchase the plants and pass the cost of the investment on to ratepayers.