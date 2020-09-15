Wisconsin officials warn against eating liver from deer near PFAS spill; venison deemed safe

Learn more

The Department of Natural Resources will hold two online listening sessions Wednesday to discuss a “do not eat deer liver” advisory for the Marinette and Peshtigo areas. The 10th in a series of 11 meetings will also address ongoing investigations and cleanup efforts related to PFAS contamination in the area.

Online meetings will be held from noon to 2 p.m. and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. using Zoom. No registration is required. For more information, including links to the meetings, visit dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Contaminants/Marinette.html