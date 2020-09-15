Wisconsin officials warn against eating deer liver near PFAS spill; venison considered safe

State health and wildlife officials are warning people not to eat the livers of deer killed near Marinette, where soil and groundwater are contaminated with hazardous chemicals known as PFAS.
But the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services say the rest of the animal can be safely consumed.
The agencies issued the “do not eat” advisory Tuesday based on tests of deer harvested within 5 miles of the JCI/Tyco Fire Technology Center in Marinette that showed “significant” PFAS levels in the animals’ livers. They said eating the liver of deer from this area is likely to result in “significant” PFAS exposure.
The tests revealed six PFAS compounds in the deer livers. One compound, PFOS, was found in all 20 livers sampled at concentrations of up to 92 parts per billion. Lower levels of PFOS were found in the muscle tissue of one animal and in the hearts of two.
While there are no state or federal guidelines on PFAS consumption, the Great Lake Consortium for Fish Consumption Advisories recommends limiting consumption of fish with PFOS concentrations above 10 ppb. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection this fall recommended children and all women of childbearing age not eat fish with PFOS concentrations over 17 ppb.
“We want to be clear that people should feel comfortable eating venison from deer they’ve harvested near this area," said Tami Ryan, DNR wildlife health section chief. "We just advise they do not consume the liver.”
Because the study was limited to the area around Marinette, the DNR said it’s not clear if the PFAS found in the animals was a result of local exposure or representative of deer throughout the state. The agency is considering follow up surveys in other areas.
The announcement comes just days after the start of the fall archery season.
Tyco Fire Products, a unit of Johnson Controls, discovered PFAS in soil and groundwater at its fire training facility in Marinette and later acknowledged the chemicals had spread beyond its property.
The DNR is overseeing monitoring and cleanup in the Marinette and Peshtigo area.
PFAS are a group of largely unregulated synthetic compounds found in firefighting foam as well as food packaging, non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, carpeting and other products that have been shown to increase the risk of cancer and other ailments.
They have been found in drinking water, groundwater, surface water, soil, sediments, air, fish and wildlife as well as human blood samples. PFAS have been detected in all of Madison’s municipal wells.
The DNR is monitoring about 30 PFAS contamination sites around the state, most of which the agency says can be traced to firefighting foam. Several contaminated sites at the Dane County Regional Airport have been linked to training areas used for decades by the Wisconsin Air National Guard and local fire departments.
State and local health officials have warned anglers to limit consumption of some fish from Lake Monona and Starkweather Creek, where surveys have detected elevated levels of the chemicals.
