Wisconsin officials issue wildfire warnings across the state

Wisconsin officials have issued wildfire warnings across the state for Saturday.
The state Department of Natural Resources has listed 52 counties in the "very high risk" category for fires, mostly in the northern part of the state. Eight counties are listed as "high risk" and all other counties are at "moderate risk."
Authorities say high winds, dry conditions and low humidity will make it easier for fire to spread. Officials are asking people to avoid all outdoor burning, including campfires, and to use caution when operating off-road vehicles.
More than 250 wildfires have been reported in Wisconsin this year, covering about 440 acres. Debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires, officials said.
A home is on fire in Highland Township, Wis., east of Solon Springs, late Tuesday, May 14, 2013. Crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota were trying to control a rapidly growing wildfire in northwestern Wisconsin that forced evacuations of the sparsely populated area. Several structures were destroyed in a mostly rural and wooded area east of Solon Springs as the forest fire grew to 9 square miles, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said. No injuries had been reported. (AP Photo/The Duluth News-Tribune, Clint Austin)
A smoke plume rises high above a road block at the intersection of County A and Ross Road east of Solon Springs, Wis., Tuesday, May 14, 2013. Crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota were trying to control a rapidly growing wildfire in northwestern Wisconsin that forced evacuations of the sparsely populated area. Several structures were destroyed in a mostly rural and wooded area east of Solon Springs as the forest fire grew to 9 square miles, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said. No injuries had been reported. (AP Photo/The Duluth News-Tribune, Clint Austin)
A structure burns along Sutfin Road east of Comminsky Road in Highland Township, Wis., east of Solon Springs, Wis., late Tuesday, May 14, 2013. Crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota were trying to control a rapidly growing wildfire in northwestern Wisconsin that forced evacuations of the sparsely populated area. Several structures were destroyed in a mostly rural and wooded area east of Solon Springs as the forest fire grew to 9 square miles, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said. No injuries had been reported. (AP Photo/The Duluth News-Tribune, Clint Austin)
A wildfire actively burns through the forest along Sutfin Road east of Duck Pond Road in Highland Township, Wis., east of Solon Springs, Wis., late Tuesday, May 14, 2013. Crews from Wisconsin and Minnesota were trying to control a rapidly growing wildfire in northwestern Wisconsin that forced evacuations of the sparsely populated area. Several structures were destroyed in a mostly rural and wooded area east of Solon Springs as the forest fire grew to 9 square miles, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said. No injuries had been reported. (AP Photo/The Duluth News-Tribune, Clint Austin)
Photos: Massive wildfire in northern Wisconsin in 2013
The Department of Natural Resources suspended all outdoor burning permits across the state on Wednesday after a wildfire destroyed nearly 9,000 acres and 47 structures in Douglas County in northern Wisconsin. Read more: http://bit.ly/19u0K2i
