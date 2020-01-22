Wisconsin Natural Resources Board grants/denies permission to limit PFAS contamination in water

While most of the more than 4,000 compounds in use have yet to be tested, experts believe studies will eventually show that most -- if not all -- PFAS compounds are harmful, said Maria Powell, executive director of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization.

Zellmer said the agency is awaiting DHS recommendations on another 34 PFAS compounds that could result in a separate rule-making effort. While it could make sense to set similar standards for some PFAS, Zellmer noted that the safe amount of one chemical might be different from another.

“They don’t necessarily act the same in our bodies,” he said. “For now we need to look at each individually.”

Industrial groups -- including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and the American Chemistry Council -- sought to limit the regulation to PFOA and PFOS and argued the proposed standards are too strict and would “cripple” the state’s economy.

As a result of new limits, the DNR says some 2,000 public water systems, including municipal utilities and establishments that serve the public from private wells, would have to begin testing water at least every six years.