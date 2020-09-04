Wisconsin lawmakers seek review of power line impact on Upper Mississippi refuge

“Stakeholders have questioned whether the RUS lending capacity should be prioritized for projects of more modest scale that may not have as much access to construction capital as this proposed line does,” Baldwin wrote. “Others point out that Rural Utilities Service funds were established in the spirit of cooperative use by rural communities acting in their local common good, and have expressed their anger that a program designed to support a good quality of life in rural communities could be used to construct a power line that many of those same communities oppose, and which could substantially reduce the value of land across the region on parcels near the power line and in the viewshed of the line.”