Wisconsin health officials recommend groundwater caps for 22 contaminants; list includes pesticides, PFAS

The recommendations for pesticides were based on guidance from the federal Environmental Protection Agency. Because the EPA does not have guidance on PFAS, the agency instead relied on available scientific studies, said Dr. Sarah Yang, a toxicologist with the agency.

Laura Olah, coordinator of the PFAS Community Campaign, said the recommendations reflect “abundant scientific evidence” that PFAS are a risk to public health.

“They will provide much needed health-based guidance for impacted communities like Marinette where dozens of PFAS compounds have been detected in drinking water supplies, and in identifying public water supply wells that are not safe to use,” Olah said. “This is a wonderful step forward in protecting Wisconsin residents and families from exposure to these highly toxic chemicals.”

Maria Powell, executive director of the Midwest Environmental Justice Organization, said she is disappointed the state is not moving to regulate all PFAS compounds as a class instead of individually.

“To protect people, especially the most vulnerable, agencies should develop PFAS standards that consider what people are actually drinking. People are not drinking one chemical at a time.”