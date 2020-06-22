Wisconsin governor asking public for policy suggestions on climate change

Barnes is encouraging all Wisconsin residents to participate, but especially those from low income and predominantly minority communities.

“In Wisconsin and across the globe, communities of color and low-income communities often experience the worst consequences of climate change, and for far too long, they have been excluded from the policy-making process," Barnes said in a statement provided to the State Journal. "These communities know best which policies will work for them, and that’s why we are centering their knowledge and experience as we craft our recommendations.”

Created last year by an executive order, the Climate Change Task Force is headed by Barnes and includes legislators, cabinet secretaries and appointees from the agriculture, utility and tourism industries as well as higher education and indigenous nations.

Members are charged with advising Evers on strategies for slowing global climate change and adapting to the local impacts.