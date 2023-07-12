A wet spring delayed John Lutz from planting his first crop of sweet corn. A lack of rain convinced him not to plant a second crop in June.

And now, for the first time in 40 years, Lutz will not be selling sweet corn this season. A drought has decimated his 3.5-acre crop that normally covers six acres of the rural Marshall farm on which he was born.

“My current crop is a total loss,” Lutz said. “I’m hoping to get a dozen ears of corn for supper some night.”

Read more:

>> Local lawn care businesses struggle in extreme drought

>> 93% of Wisconsin in a drought; Madison is in extreme drought conditions

>> Is my lawn dead? Answers to common drought questions

His Lutz Family Farm along Highway T has received less than an inch of rain since May 7.

Lutz and other Wisconsin growers are facing drought conditions that also are leaving field corn, soybeans and other fruits and vegetables wanting for moisture in nearly 93% of the state, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System, a federal drought-monitoring program.

Much of Dane County is considered to be in “extreme drought,” with the remainder of southern and south-central Wisconsin in “severe drought.”

The conditions come after January through April was considered the 24th wettest period since 1895, followed by a May that was the fourth driest in 128 years, NIDIS reported.

The dry conditions come as corn is nearing its pollination phase, a critical six- to eight-day period that will help determine fall yields, said Joe Lauer, an agronomist at UW-Madison and an expert in corn research.

“It’s really a pretty critical time for just getting the kernel developing,” said Lauer, who has 14 sites around the state that hold 13,000 plots of more than 400 types of corn hybrids. “We need rain terribly. It’s just incredibly dry at this point. The corn actually looks pretty good yet, but we’re entering a critical phase.”

Wisconsin farmers typically plant 4 million acres of corn a year, 1 million of which is turned into silage. But the silage number could grow this year if corn fails to properly develop. Lauer, however, cautions farmers not to rush the chopper out of the shed. Modern corn hybrids are more tolerant of drought, and rain in early to mid-August could salvage the crop.

“Growers need to be patient and wait to see how successful pollination is,” Lauer said. “If it’s poor it can be cut for silage, but if it’s fair they can wait until August or September. The key will be to make sure farmers are tracking their pollination.”

Soybeans have a nearly 30-day pollination period, which means they will have a better chance of acceptable yields. But just like corn, water is needed for the state’s 2 million acres of soybeans, said Shawn Conley, an agronomist at UW-Madison and expert on soybeans and small grains.

Conley believes 1 to 1½ inch of rain a week is needed through early September to meet yield expectations.

“You try to be positive,” Conley said. “Mother Nature does what Mother Nature is going to do. We can always be hopeful.”

Conley, who has 22 sites and 10,000 plots around the state, said soybeans are more adapted to the fickle environment than corn, but farmers were also fortunate the soil had plenty of moisture early in the season.

“Otherwise, we would be in a train wreck right now,” he said. “It’s the weirdest drought I’ve ever seen.”

Back at the Lutz Family Farm, both field corn and soybeans “are looking bad,” said Lutz, who has about 10 acres of each.

But he and his wife, Cheryl, also grow fruit. The strawberry season is over, but due to the drought the 15-acre crop didn’t produce as many berries and those that were harvested were smaller than in past years. Even though the season is over, Lutz remains worried that some of his strawberry plants won’t survive to make fruit next season.

The one bright spot on the farm is the crop of blueberries that he and Cheryl sell at the Dane County Farmers’ Market each Saturday. The couple uses a soaker hose to regularly water the half-acre field, where despite the irrigation, the berries are still smaller than in past years.

“It’s more essential to save the blueberry crop. They have a higher value (than sweet corn) and I need to have the plants next year,” Lutz said. “I can plant new sweet corn next year, but it takes years for blueberries, and I’m still concerned. I’ve never seen a year like this.”

Counties with the most farmland in Wisconsin Counties with the most farmland in Wisconsin #25. Jefferson #24. Clark #23. Shawano #22. Pierce #21. Vernon #20. Walworth #19. Outagamie #18. Manitowoc #17. Trempealeau #16. Sauk #15. Chippewa #14. Columbia #13. St. Croix #12. Iowa #11. Portage #10. Barron #9. Green #8. Fond du Lac #7. Dunn #6. Marathon #5. Lafayette #4. Dodge #3. Rock #2. Dane #1. Grant