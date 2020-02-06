Wisconsin DNR seeks inventory of PFAS firefighting foam

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking fire departments across the state to report the use of fluorinated firefighting foam as part of an effort to estimate the cost of disposing of the material which contains hazardous chemicals known as PFAS.

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals used in numerous products, including food packaging, non-stick cookware and water-resistant fabrics. Their unique water and fat repellent properties have made them a key ingredient in foam used to fight oil-based fires.

Sometimes called “forever chemicals,” PFAS do not disintegrate and can accumulate in the environment and the human body. Some of the compounds have been linked to cancer and other health problems.

Military bases and firefighter training grounds, such as the Dane County Regional Airport, are among the sites with the heaviest PFAS contamination.