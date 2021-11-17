Wisconsin DNR moves deer carcass disposal facility from Black Earth to Poynette

A deer in the Wisconsin countryside.
Hunters looking to dispose of deer carcasses will no longer be able to do it at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources chronic wasting disease processing center in Black Earth. That facility moved to Poynette, the DNR announced Wednesday.
But there's still a self-service center for sampling deer for chronic wasting disease, or CWD, and a carcass disposal dumpster in the Black Earth area at Salmo Pond County Park.
There are also many carcass disposal dumpsters and CWD sampling locations throughout Wisconsin. Locations can be found here:
go.madison.com/carcass-disposal
The DNR is moving the facility because of the end of a long-term lease at the Black Earth facility. The new facility in Poynette is state owned and will not be open to the public.
Chronic wasting disease, which is caused by a misshaped protein, affects the nervous systems of deer, elk, moose and caribou. The always-fatal disease spreads through contact with infected saliva, urine or feces, or contaminated soil.
Photos: The 2020 Wisconsin deer season opener
A deer hunter appears to be napping shortly before noon Saturday on the edge of a field with southern exposure along Highway B in rural Sauk County. More deer hunters were expected to take part in this year's nine-day gun deer season as license sales are 9.5% over 2019. Near-perfect weather also allowed for comfort while hunting and for those who chose to snooze.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Zane Natzke of Prem Meats in Spring Green prepares a deer Saturday to be offloaded from a truck and into the meat market's processing area.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Deer harvested on opening day of the 2020 gun deer season wait to be processed Saturday at Prem Meats in Spring Green.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Zane Natzke, a self-described "deer valet" at Prem Meats in Spring Green, helps ready a deer shot by Brandon Miess, 14, right, of Avoca. Brandon was with his mother, Kelly Miess, left.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Zane Natzke drags a deer from a pickup truck as Kelly Miess of Avoca looks on. Her son, Brandon Miess, 14, shot the eight point buck Saturday morning.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Mike Watt of Dodgeville shot an eight point buck Saturday and brought it to Prem Meats in Spring green to be processed.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Marty Prem, co-owner of Prem Meats in Spring Green, works on processing one of the many deer that were dropped off Saturday at the Spring Green meat market.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
An oak tree helps frame a deer blind in a farm field along Rustic Road 110 in the town of West Point between Lodi and Prairie du Sac.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
A hunter dressed in blaze orange is visible walking on the edge of a farm field along Highway 60 in Columbia County Saturday morning.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
A deer hunter walks along the edge of a field along Highway 60 between Lodi and Prairie du Sac on the opening morning of the nine-day gun deer season.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
An elevated deer stand is situated on the edge of a corn field in rural Sauk County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
The blaze orange of a deer hunter stands out through the window of this elevated deer blind along Highway B just west of Highway 60 between Sauk City and Plain.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
A deer hunter appears to be napping Saturday on the edge of a field along Highway B in Sauk County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
A utility terrain vehicle loaded with an 11 point buck makes its way along Van Ness Road from the woods of rural Columbia County to the home of Paul Merline, who shot the deer shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Paul Merline prepares to unload an 11-point buck from his UTV Saturday at his home in rural Columbia County.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Paul Merline shot this dear near his rural Columbia County home on Saturday. He hung it in his storage shed to prepare it for processing.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Paul Merline, right, bagged an 11-point buck on opening day of the nine-day gun deer season on Saturday. He was hunting on land near his town of West Point home in rural Columbia County with his brother-in-law, Bob Lee, a retired warden with the state Department of Natural Resources. Merline and Lee hung the deer in Merline's garage as they prepared to process the animal.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Paul Merline, right, looks over his deer and speaks with his neighbor, Tyler Miller, who lives on a 700 acre farm but did not see a deer Saturday morning.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Ed Schwark Jr, left, and his father Ed Schwark Sr., drag a deer to the processing door at Straka Meats in Plain.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Ed Schwark Jr., 15, and his dad, Ed Schwark Sr., of Wisconsin Dells, fill out paperwork as they drop off Ed Jr.'s first buck, an eight-pointer, at Straka Meats in Plain. The Schwarks were hunting near Wisconsin Dells where Schwark Jr. used a shot from 180 yards away to drop the deer.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Andrew Farrell, left, and his father, Brian Farrell, look on as Ryan Farrell gets the readout on the weight of an eight point buck shot by Brian Farrell. The deer weighed in at 140 pounds with a 16 inch wide rack.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Brian Farrell, of Middleton, tells the story of how he shot an eight-point buck Saturday morning near Plain.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Cousins Ryan Farrell, left, and Andrew Farrell use a measuring stick to get the width of the rack of an eight-point buck shot by Ryan's father, Brian Farrell, of Middleton. The trio were hunting just south of Plain Saturday morning and were entering the deer into the I-Diehl Tap's big buck contest.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
