Wisconsin DNR moves deer carcass disposal facility from Black Earth to Poynette
Wisconsin DNR moves deer carcass disposal facility from Black Earth to Poynette

Deer, State Journal

A deer in the Wisconsin countryside.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Hunters looking to dispose of deer carcasses will no longer be able to do it at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources chronic wasting disease processing center in Black Earth. That facility moved to Poynette, the DNR announced Wednesday. 

But there's still a self-service center for sampling deer for chronic wasting disease, or CWD, and a carcass disposal dumpster in the Black Earth area at Salmo Pond County Park. 

Officers from the Wausau Police Department recently wrangled a deer that had crashed through the window of a local nursing home. The animal appeared to have some small cuts from the glass, but police were able to release her back into the wild without any further injury. Video provided by the Wausau Police Department.

There are also many carcass disposal dumpsters and CWD sampling locations throughout Wisconsin. Locations can be found here: go.madison.com/carcass-disposal

The DNR is moving the facility because of the end of a long-term lease at the Black Earth facility. The new facility in Poynette is state owned and will not be open to the public. 

Chronic wasting disease, which is caused by a misshaped protein, affects the nervous systems of deer, elk, moose and caribou. The always-fatal disease spreads through contact with infected saliva, urine or feces, or contaminated soil. 

