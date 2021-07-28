Wisconsin DNR leaders promise continued focus on clean water

Learn more about clean water efforts

As part of a new “Safe Drinking Water for All” campaign, the DNR will host a series of public discussions with water quality experts.

Tentatively scheduled for August, September and October, the discussions will focus on issues related to agriculture, marginalized communities and the history of Wisconsin’s efforts to protect groundwater.

Dates and registration information are not yet available, but you can sign up for email updates at go.madison.com/dnr-water.