Wisconsin DNR delivers plan for fighting PFAS contamination

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources delivered a plan Wednesday to Gov. Tony Evers for addressing ubiquitous hazardous chemicals known as PFAS.

Developed over the past year in response to an executive order, the PFAS Action Plan builds on work already begun by the DNR and other agencies to track, contain and cleanup existing contamination and limit future exposures.

It includes recommendations based on principles of equality, innovation and environmental protection.

DNR Secretary Preston Cole said the plan outlines a path forward for dealing with the emerging threat.

“This Action Plan is just the blueprint for what can be done in Wisconsin,” Cole said. “The real work is just beginning, and will rely heavily upon ongoing collaboration with and contributions from stakeholders and partners across the state.”

Linked to cancer, liver disease and reproductive health problems, PFAS are a group of largely unregulated synthetic compounds found in firefighting foam as well as food packaging, non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, carpeting and other everyday products.