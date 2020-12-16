 Skip to main content
Wisconsin DNR delivers plan for fighting PFAS contamination
Wisconsin DNR delivers plan for fighting PFAS contamination

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources delivered a plan Wednesday to Gov. Tony Evers for addressing ubiquitous hazardous chemicals known as PFAS.

Developed over the past year in response to an executive order, the PFAS Action Plan builds on work already begun by the DNR and other agencies to track, contain and cleanup existing contamination and limit future exposures.

It includes recommendations based on principles of equality, innovation and environmental protection.

DNR Secretary Preston Cole said the plan outlines a path forward for dealing with the emerging threat.

“This Action Plan is just the blueprint for what can be done in Wisconsin,” Cole said. “The real work is just beginning, and will rely heavily upon ongoing collaboration with and contributions from stakeholders and partners across the state.”

Linked to cancer, liver disease and reproductive health problems, PFAS are a group of largely unregulated synthetic compounds found in firefighting foam as well as food packaging, non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, carpeting and other everyday products. 

They have been found in groundwater, surface water, soil, sediments, air, fish and wildlife. Sometimes called "forever chemicals," they don't break down naturally and accumulate in human tissue. 

“PFAS contamination puts people’s health at risk," said Attorney General Josh Kaul. "We must effectively address this hazard. The issuance of the PFAS Action Plan is a significant step as we continue working to provide stronger protection for Wisconsinites against forever chemicals."

Among more than two dozen recommendations, the plan calls for the state to:

• Establish science-based PFAS standards for soil, groundwater and sewage sludge.

• Develop PFAS risk communication infrastructure including a website, improved public engagement, community partnerships and inter-agency collaboration.

• Streamline processes for the delivery of safe drinking water supplies to communities impacted by PFAS contamination.

• Support veterans, their families and those who live near military sites who may have a higher risk of exposure to PFAS.

The plan was developed under the DNR's guidance by a council with representatives from 16 state agencies and the University of Wisconsin. 

The DNR is monitoring more than 40 PFAS contamination sites around the state, including one linked to a Marinette manufacturer of firefighting foam that could result in the state's largest ever environmental cleanup.  

Several contaminated sites at the Dane County Regional Airport have been linked to training areas used for decades by the Wisconsin Air National Guard and local fire departments. 

An environmental contractor hired by the Dane County Regional Airport found combined levels of two chemicals -- PFOA and PFOS -- at more than 68,000 parts per trillion in water collected from a site near Darwin Road, according to a report submitted last week to the Department of Natural Resources.

PFAS have been found in all of Madison's municipal wells, including one that was shut down last year as a precaution. Test have also shown high levels of PFAS in Starkweather Creek as well as in fish from the creek and Lake Monona, prompting health officials to warn against eating some fish

The DNR is in the process of developing standards for two of the most studied compounds -- PFOS and PFOA -- in ground, surface and drinking water and is expected to embark next year on standards for six others based on recommendations from the Department of Health Safety

The Legislature’s rules committee has scheduled a hearing for Friday to review an emergency rule the DNR adopted this fall that restricts the use of fluorinated firefighting foam. Industry groups have opposed the rule’s inclusion of numeric targets for the amount of PFAS that testing facilities can discharge into the environment.

PFAS Action Plan

A plan released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources outlines more than two dozen steps the state can take to address PFAS contamination, including:

  • Standard setting: Establish science-based PFAS standards for a variety of environmental media; and develop recommendations for the management of PFAS-containing landfill leachate in order to limit discharges to the environment.
  • Sampling: Develop an interactive map and geodatabase to identify known PFAS discharge locations and impacted air, land, water, wildlife and fish; facilitate more timely collection of samples for PFAS analysis through legislation, rulemaking, and/or additional funding; develop standardized sampling protocol; and collect samples from public drinking water systems.
  • Pollution prevention: Partner with firefighters to minimize discharges of and exposure to PFAS-containing foam; work with stakeholders to develop and apply best management practices for handling PFAS wastes; and identify and minimize PFAS discharges to wastewater treatment plants through sampling, collaboration, and pollution prevention.
  • Engagement, education and communication: Develop a PFAS risk communication strategy that would include a website, public listening sessions and comment periods; incorporate environmental justice and health equity into public engagement efforts; build partnerships to increase awareness and reduce PFAS exposure; and collaborate with federal agencies to address PFAS contamination at military installations.
  • Research and knowledge: Coordinate and collaborate across agencies and with stakeholders; collect samples for PFAS analysis from a variety of environmental media; and collect and disseminate data on drinking water treatments and associated costs.
  • Phase out: Develop and promote product stewardship to reduce PFAS use through education, laws, and grants; and minimize the state’s purchase of PFAS-containing products.
  • Future investments: Support veterans, their families and others close to military sites who have elevated PFAS levels in blood and potential PFAS-related health issues; launch a state-sponsored fluorinated foam collection and disposal program; and provide financial tools for local governments to address drinking water impacts or do site investigation and remediation.
  • Identify and address historic spills: Streamline processes for delivery of safe drinking water to communities impacted by PFAS contamination and develop new tools to address contamination, such as requiring responsible parties to establish financial assurance; creating a PFAS-specific natural resources damage claims provision; and creating a  fund for settlements of PFAS contamination cases.
