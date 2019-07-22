The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking local wastewater treatment plants to begin testing for hazardous industrial chemicals.
The agency sent a letter Monday to 125 municipal utilities encouraging them to begin sampling water flowing into and out of the plants for highly fluorinated compounds known as PFAS in an effort to understand how and where the chemicals find their way into drinking water.
"No one should ever be afraid to turn on their tap. Clean drinking water is a public health priority," said DNR Secretary-designee Preston Cole. "Water is life-giving. We have an opportunity with this initiative to take a large step forward in protecting our citizens and our natural resources from harmful contaminants."
Used for decades in products like non-stick cookware, stain-resistant sprays, and certain types of firefighting foam, the virtually indestructible compounds often end up in sewage plants, which release them with treated wastewater into public waters and treated sewage sludge that is applied to farm fields as fertilizer.
The DNR did not list the selected treatment plants but said they were chosen because they are most likely to receive wastewater from businesses that use the compounds.
Data from the voluntary sampling program will be used to develop plans to reduce the amount of PFOA and PFOS entering the plants and to help the DNR develop rules and standards for safe levels of the chemicals in surface and groundwater.
The DNR is developing administrative rules in the fall to establish groundwater quality standards for two PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS because the federal Environmental Protection Agency does not have standards for the contaminants.
The state Department of Health Services has recommended a cumulative groundwater enforcement standard of 20 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS.
That is similar to guidelines adopted by New Hampshire, New Jersey, Vermont, and Minnesota.
The Madison sewerage district handles more than 40 million gallons of wastewater per day from 26 communities. It hasn't tested for PFAS in the wastewater it receives or the effluent and sludge it releases.
Nine Madison municipal wells where the chemicals have been detected have been at levels below the new recommended state standards. One well about a mile from the Truax Air National Guard base site has been shut down as a precaution.
Madison sewage plant employees have observed signs of PFAS contamination — excessive foaming that causes maintenance problems — for more than a decade.