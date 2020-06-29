Wisconsin ag officials caution mink farmers after COVID-19 outbreaks in Europe

Michael Whelan, executive director of Fur Commission USA, said there have been no reports of infections among domestic mink, but ranchers are following the trade organization’s safety recommendations.

Whelan said the European farms are in densely populated areas that have had heavy rates of human infection.

“Most of these ranchers are in areas where people don’t have it,” he said. “We are taking all the precautions, though. It’s not just business as usual.”

Bob Zimbal, owner of Zimbal Minkery in Sheboygan, said he’s not concerned about the potential for infection and said his operation, the state’s largest, has always had biosecurity procedures in place and is doing temperature checks on employees.

He said orders to destroy mink herds in the Netherlands are a response to pressure from animal rights activists.

“It’s more of a political thing,” Zimbal said.

The Dutch Parliament voted in 2013 to limit expansion of the fur industry and ordered all production to end by 2024. Bloomberg reported the government is considering a program to compensate producers who shut down sooner.