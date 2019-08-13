Wisconsin is one of 22 states suing the federal Environmental Protection Agency over its efforts to roll back Obama-era climate protections.
Attorney General Josh Kaul signed onto the petition for review of the Trump Administration’s Affordable Clean Energy plan, which eased carbon emission limits on fossil-fuel power plants that were proposed -- but never implemented -- under the Clean Power Plan.
“Climate change is not only real; it’s a crisis,” Kaul said in a news release announcing the suit. “We’re only beginning to see its effects, including severe flooding and extreme temperatures. We can’t afford to wait for 20 years or a decade to take meaningful action. We need to step up now and to start responding to the climate crisis like our kids’ future depends on it—because it does.”
Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois were among the other states to the suit, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The cities of Boulder, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, South Miami and the District of Columbia joined in the suit.
They argue the rule violates the federal Clean Air Act, which says limits on air pollutants must be based on emissions reductions achievable through the “best system of emission reduction.”
The ACE rule, they contend, ignores “the most cost-effective, proven, and successful approach to controlling greenhouse gas emissions: shifting from coal-fueled generation to less carbon-intensive generation.”
According to EPA estimates, the ACE will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by just 0.7 percent over the next decade, compared to a 16 percent reduction for the CPP. The ACE is also expected to produce significantly smaller reductions in sulfur and nitrogen emissions.
The EPA estimates it will cost about $280 million to implement, compared to $8.4 billion for the CPP.