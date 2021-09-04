Wild about bees: UW scientists use app to crowdsource study of native pollinators

Claudio Gratton wants people to slow down and smell the flowers -- or at least spend a few minutes watching them.
The UW-Madison entomologist hopes people will discover the abundant wildlife that eludes the casual glance, but he’s also interested in using crowdsourced data to study the state’s native bees.
Last year his lab launched a smartphone app known as WiBee (pronounced “we bee”) that lets users record the activity of bees and other pollinators as they flit from flower to flower, collecting food and in the process fertilizing the plants.
The information is fed into a database that Gratton’s lab can use to monitor wild bee populations, information that could be used to help fruit and vegetable growers harness their labor.
More than a third of the world’s food crops depend on pollination, and bees tend to do the job best. Bees are essential to some of Wisconsin’s biggest fruit and vegetable crops, including cranberries, cherries, apples, melons and squash.
Fruit growers typically rent hives of European honeybees, which have struggled to survive in recent years and can cost hundreds of dollars per acre.
“It’s a major expense,” said Tom Lochner, executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.
But Wisconsin is home to more than 400 species of wild native bees.
“They’re out there and they’re doing their job,” Gratton said. “And they’re doing it for free.”
The question is whether there are enough of them in the right place at the right time.
“That’s a really hard question to answer, for the main reason we haven’t been looking for wild bees that much,” Gratton said.
And it’s a high-stakes decision for growers, whose crops depend on having enough insects there when the trees are flowering.
“That’s a hard trigger to pull,” said Tom Ferguson, who operates orchards in Galesville, Eau Claire and Lake City, Minnesota.
Lochner said many cranberry growers have invested in pollinator gardens to attract wild bees, but having better data would provide them a level of confidence when deciding how many honeybees to bring in.
Researchers initially tried to gather the data themselves, but Gratton said there weren’t enough of them to monitor creatures whose behavior can be influenced by something as simple as a cloud passing overhead.
“If the weather’s not right, bees just don’t fly,” he said. “You’re there at the wrong time.”
That’s where WiBee comes in.
The app, available for free from the App store or Google Play, comes with instructions on how to identify four categories of bees (as well as non-bee pollinators) and how to collect good data.
“You don’t have to be a specialist,” Gratton said.
Once users have mastered basic identification (there’s a quiz), they pick a location -- it could be an orchard or a backyard garden -- to survey on at least three different days. They then focus on a 3-by-3 foot area, start the five-minute timer and count the number of times bees touch flowers.
That’s when the magic happens.
“It just doesn’t look like there’s a lot going on. It’s just like, 'Look at that, a bunch of pretty flowers,'” Gratton said, walking through demonstration gardens at the university’s West Madison Agricultural Research Station on Mineral Point Road. “If you actually spend just a minute watching the flowers, suddenly things come to life.”
To make identification easier, one of Gratton’s colleagues is using artificial intelligence to teach computers to identify bees from photographs, a feature he hopes to eventually incorporate into the WiBee app.
Baseline data
In the first two years, a couple of hundred users have uploaded more than 130,000 insect observations, which Gratton’s lab can overlay with data on weather and landcover -- all things that affect bee populations.
Preliminary results from the project show that a given farm or orchard is likely to have more wild bee visits if it is in a landscape with more woodlands or wetlands -- or close to urban development. Gratton said that’s likely because the variety of plants grown in city yards and gardens support bee populations in ways that fields of corn and soybeans can’t.
Colleen Satyshur, an outreach specialist for the project, said many of the initial users of the app were farmers, who are interested in results but often don’t have a lot of time. Data submissions picked up this year when master gardener volunteers started using it to track bees on wild and ornamental flowers.
“It gave me newfound respect for our bees,” said Kelly Viaene, a master gardener and hobbyist beekeeper near Appleton. “It’s just really rewarding knowing that info is going to be used.”
One of the project’s goals is to develop baseline data about native bee populations, which have not been studied to the same degree as honeybees, which gained widespread attention in the mid-2000s after worker bees began mysteriously disappearing.
While colony collapse is a serious concern for beekeepers and farmers, Gratton points out that honeybees in North America are basically livestock.
“It’s like saying, 'Save the chickens,'” he said. “Really we need to be talking about our wild bees…. We know very little about them. We don’t know how they’re doing.”
Citizen scientists
In order to be successful, Satyshur said, the project needs more data from all parts of the state, particularly for berries and tomatoes.
Building broad and consistent data over time will allow scientists to pick out trends and better predict bee behavior, which Gratton said is impossible with casual observations.
“This is like trying to predict if the tide is going in or out by looking at the waves on the shore for one minute,” he said. “You need long-term, consistent data to see trends.”
While developed with Wisconsin growers in mind, WiBee has users scattered across the country -- and even in China.
“It works anywhere,” Satyshur said.
That’s because in addition to building a large-scale database for researchers, the app also stores users' local data on their phones, so they can track bee activity on their property and even experiment with different types of plantings.
“Bees respond to a broad landscape … but they also respond to management in that particular area as well,” Satyshur said. “People have some control over their own bees. They can test it for themselves.”
That’s part of the beauty of the citizen science model: Individuals can learn while contributing to a bigger cause.
“It’s a great way to introduce people to bees living in your backyard,” Gratton said. “It’s a gateway into this wonderful world of bees.”
