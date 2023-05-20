Bethney Gundersen didn't start with 30 species.

Athena Salzer didn't start with 100.

At first, the city of Madison did little more than throw down some seeds and walk away.

But from those initial forays into native gardening — planting species that naturally occur in the Madison area, even going so far as replacing entire lawns — all three have embraced the benefits, which include restoring natural ecosystems and replacing water-hogging lawns with low-maintenance landscapes blooming with plants perfectly evolved to be there.

The women are part of a growing initiative taking root in Madison, where the city has expanded its use of native plants, hiring employees with that particular focus and encouraging residents to foster biodiversity through the cultivation of native plants. One of the primary goals is habitat creation, spaces for pollinators and native birds to eat, rest and reside.

Gundersen's yard now teems with woodland phlox, purple shooting stars, maidenhair ferns and sedges, among the more than 30 varieties of native plants she's been cultivating at her Madison home for the past 10 years.

"I see it mainly as a habitat and as a way to have kind of a pretty garden space but also providing something for our nonhuman kin," she said. "I get a ton of flies, bees, ants, spiders, and I kind of like to think that it's a haven for them."

Those who are curious about native plants, or may want to experiment with a few, have two options this weekend to feed their interest:

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, while supplies last, the UW Arboretum is having its annual Native Plants Sale, with more than 200 species of native grasses, woodland, prairie and savanna plants to purchase outside the Visitors Center.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Hardy Plant Society will host a sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the West Madison Agricultural Research Center, 8502 Mineral Point Road, featuring a variety of perennials, grasses and pollinator-friendly varieties.

Salzer, who has run Two Ferns Native Nursery since 2019, also serves as the vice president of the Madison chapter of Wild Ones, a volunteer-run organization dedicated to fostering biodiversity through environmentally sound landscaping practices.

She's spent the majority of her career in ecological restoration and sustainable landscaping, where she's witnessed firsthand the "rapid growth" in interest in native planting in the area.

"We started the nursery because there was a very clear need and lack of credible native plant source in Madison," she said. "Every year there's new people getting into it, which is really great to see."

Similar to Gundersen, Salzer's yard was all plain grass when she moved in in 2017. Soon after settling in, she got to work replacing the lawn with native species and now boasts more than 100.

"I want to be able to show that you can have sort of a formal landscape using native plants," she said. "I think the key to that also is just sort of planting in clusters, keep it simple."

Virtually no one starts with 30, or 100, species. In fact, native-gardening proponents suggest picking a small space in your yard and adding a few native plants.

On a city level, native plant initiatives in Madison began taking shape in 1995, when the city started seeding its 1,784 acres of stormwater utility land with native species. In the years since, that original strategy has expanded significantly.

Emily Jorgensen, a conservation technician with the city's Engineering Division, said those initial seedings were relatively uninvolved, throwing down seeds and walking away.

Now, however, the seeds are nurtured after planting, regularly tended to by city employees.

"When you're restoring an ecosystem, those first couple of years are very important to just help along the establishment of a native planting," she said. "I think more and more people realized how important biodiversity is for our native flora and fauna."

Jorgensen and her supervisor, Madelyn Dumas, handle a lot of the in-house work that now includes maintaining more than 35 Engineering rain gardens, multiple pollinator plantings, and populating the city's stormwater land with diverse native vegetation, with ecotypes including wet prairie, grassland and oak savanna.

"There just so much that we're doing that it's hard to encapsulate," she said.

Even when she's off the clock, Jorgensen says she's encouraged by the amount of native vegetation she sees growing in yards and on terrace spaces, the grassy areas between the sidewalks and the streets.

"A very diverse group of those native plants are critical to, like, sustaining life itself in the Midwest as we know it," she said. "Without native plants, we can't support our native pollinators, our native beneficial insects, and from there it stems to the whole web of life."

Establishing a self-sustaining yard full of native plants takes a few years of steady maintenance.

But then?

"I don't do anything to tend it, really," Gundersen said. "I leave everything up over the winter."

Salzer recommends starting with keystone species, which are species that many other plants and animals can depend on, as well as trees and shrubs. For a more manicured look, more work is required.

"The first couple years are going to be the most intense," she said, noting that planting, watering and weeding properly for the first few years of gardening is crucial in ensuring a native garden thrives. "Once it starts to fill in, it requires a lot less maintenance."

Particularly in regard to mitigating climate change, the more people like Gundersen and Salzer who take the initiative, the better, Jorgensen said.

"The fact is that we can prepare for and take action against climate change all we want, but if we don't also think about the ecological systems that are on the land providing for life itself, there's no point to what we're doing at all," she said.