Weekend rains have prompted Dane County to issue slow, no-wake orders for Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa.
Officially, 1.89 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday after 0.03 inches on Saturday.
Madison now has received 2.37 inches more rain than normal for September and 7.98 inches more than normal for 2019, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast calls for a dry Monday and Tuesday, before chances for showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday night.
Lake flooding is not a risk at this time, but higher water levels can increase risks to piers and shorelines so the slow, no-wake orders will be in effect until further notice, Dane County said.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office will be enforcing the slow, no-wake orders.