Water filtration system turns manure into fertilizer, clean water

MIDDLETON -- A new water filtration system is separating water from cow manure as part of a Dane County effort to clean up lakes and streams.

AQUA Innovations began operation earlier this summer on a $1.65 million system that takes liquid manure from three local dairy farms and extracts nutrients, such as nitrogen and phosphorus, and solids that can be spread onto fields as fertilizer.

Dirty water is piped in from the neighboring GL Dairy Biogas project, which extracts methane from manure and food waste to generate electricity. Within about two hours treated water, considered clean enough to drink, trickles out of a 4-inch pipe into the Pheasant Branch Creek, which feeds into Lake Mendota.

The concentrated nutrients are returned to the farmers, who have less manure to haul and spread and can apply it more selectively, which reduces the risk of rain washing it off the land.

Too much phosphorus in the water causes plants and bacteria to flourish, which can lead to fish kills, smelly rafts of rotting weeds and blooms of toxic algae that force beaches to close.