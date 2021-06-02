Watch now: What's that in the road? It might be a turtle

LAKE MILLS — While hikers investigate a recently burned prairie and a nearby Osprey nest, Susan Trier keeps her eyes trained on the ground as she walks along the southern end of Rock Lake.
Known to her neighbors as “the turtle lady,” Trier inspects this stretch of the Glacial Drumlin Trail every afternoon throughout the months of May and June, usually while riding her electric bike, on the lookout for migrating turtles.
“Turtles are one of these really charismatic species,” Trier said in between greeting her neighbors and their dogs. “I mean people love them. They want to take care of them. They’ve been part of our environment since practically the dinosaur age.”
But their hard shells are no match for a 2-ton vehicle, which is why Trier keeps a pair of leather gloves in her car just in case she needs to help a turtle cross the road.
“When you see a creature like that going across the road you just want to help them survive,” said Trier, who helped the Rock Lake Improvement Association start a campaign to save turtles a couple years ago. Trier then reports any sightings to the state Department of Natural Resources through an online turtle reporting form.
During nesting season, female turtles travel upland to lay their eggs in higher ground, often crossing roads in the process. Turtles prefer well-drained sandy or gravelly nesting grounds, which is why they’ll often attempt to nest along the shoulders of highways, DNR biologist Andrew Badje said. Of Wisconsin’s 11 turtle species, four are either endangered, threatened or of special concern. Vehicles are a leading cause of turtle decline in Wisconsin.
To help address the problem, the DNR created the Wisconsin Turtle Conservation Program in 2012. For the past 10 years the program has recruited volunteers to document high-mortality zones along roads through turtle sighting reports.
The program received over 1,000 reports from citizens in 2019 alone. Although the number of reports dropped to about 500 in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Badje said he predicts a post-pandemic increase and is already receiving more emails from volunteers than ever.
“For me the goal isn’t just to say, ‘Hey, it’s turtle season.’ It’s to say, ‘Hey, it’s turtle season. Here are ways you can help. Here are ways you can protect turtles in your neighborhood,’” Badje said. “Empowering is probably the biggest thing, giving people the tools they can use to go out and protect turtle nests.”
Such reports help the DNR identify turtle crossing “hot spots,” which in turn can influence decisions about where roads or other developments go. Badje said the DNR is most concerned with reports of “significant” turtle crossings, areas with 26 or more reported sightings, though Badje notes those numbers are imprecise as turtles may be counted crossing the same area more than once.
Local ‘hot spot’
The Lakeshore Nature Preserve is home to one of those hot spots, along the east side of University Bay Drive where it bisects University Bay and the Class of 1918 Marsh. Signs warn drivers to slow down and look out for turtles on that stretch of road, which cuts off a traditional turtle migration route, said Adam Gundlach, field projects coordinator for the preserve.
“Their lives still need to go on and they need to try to mate and reproduce and find food and still continue to prosper,” Gundlach said. “It’s a tough situation, trying to meet the needs of all the organisms that live there — human and nonhuman.”
The area is made more complex by the changing nature of the region’s habitat. Historically, Lake Mendota was several feet lower and had more exposed sand. Early observations from settlers even referenced the lake’s “golden ribbon” of sandy shoreline — prime turtle nesting habitat. The creation of the Tenney Park lock and dam in 1896 submerged much of that sandy soil, driving turtles further inland.
More to do
Individual turtle conservation efforts can go beyond careful driving and monitoring. Last spring Badje created a video demonstrating how to fashion a “nest cage,” a structure that protects turtle nests from predation. Homeowners who see turtles digging in their mulch, soil, gravel or loose rock may soon notice an indent where a turtle has laid her eggs. Placing a small nest cage over that area allows turtle eggs to hatch without being pestered by predators.
For drivers who happen upon turtles in the road, Badje cautions against getting out of the car to help them cross, as that can be dangerous for both the driver and other cars.
The best thing individuals can do to protect turtles during nesting season is to just stay aware, Gundlach said.
“They’re doing their best to maintain in the face of a lot of changes to the landscape,” Gundlach said. “These areas where we’ve created our paths also need to be crossed by other critters, and we need to try to respect that as much as we can.”