Watch now: What's that in the road? It might be a turtle

LAKE MILLS — While hikers investigate a recently burned prairie and a nearby Osprey nest, Susan Trier keeps her eyes trained on the ground as she walks along the southern end of Rock Lake.

Known to her neighbors as “the turtle lady,” Trier inspects this stretch of the Glacial Drumlin Trail every afternoon throughout the months of May and June, usually while riding her electric bike, on the lookout for migrating turtles.

“Turtles are one of these really charismatic species,” Trier said in between greeting her neighbors and their dogs. “I mean people love them. They want to take care of them. They’ve been part of our environment since practically the dinosaur age.”

But their hard shells are no match for a 2-ton vehicle, which is why Trier keeps a pair of leather gloves in her car just in case she needs to help a turtle cross the road.

“When you see a creature like that going across the road you just want to help them survive,” said Trier, who helped the Rock Lake Improvement Association start a campaign to save turtles a couple years ago. Trier then reports any sightings to the state Department of Natural Resources through an online turtle reporting form.