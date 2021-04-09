Watch now: The muskie are back at the Lake Wingra dam and, yes, they like to jump

The fish of 10,000 casts has returned to the base of the Lake Wingra dam.

The muskellunge, some of which can exceed 50 inches, make their way from Lake Monona each spring with hopes of leaping into Lake Wingra.

Few succeed but the migration, typically from late March to early May, becomes a spectacle each spring as crowds gather at the dam and wait for the fish to jump. The muskie also poke their noses out of the water, glide just below the surface and at times their fins and tails breach the surface as they maneuver for position.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources, the muskie, named the state fish in 1955, congregate at the dam in response to spawning cues of increasing day length, concentrated water flows and rising water temperatures.

A sign, donated by the Capital City Chapter of Muskies, Inc., and located at the dam, notes that while the fish deposit eggs and attempt fertilization, no natural reproduction has ever been documented. The muskie populations on lakes Wingra, Monona and Waubesa are maintained by annual stocking efforts.

However, during the migration, the area below the dam is closed to all fishing. The muskie season this year opens on May 1 in two-thirds of Wisconsin with the northern third of the state's muskie season opening this year on May 29th.

