Watch now: The downstream impact of salt-based water softeners

Invisible culprit

A lesser-known culprit in the salting of Wisconsin waterways is the common water softener. Allison Madison, coordinator for Wisconsin Salt Wise, said the salt put in water softeners goes straight down the drain to the sewage treatment plant. Most people may assume the sodium and chloride ions are then filtered out, but Madison said the ions are far too small. The only way to remove the ions would be through reverse osmosis, a process that is both financially and energetically expensive. In Dane County, the waste water treatment plant discharges into Badfish and Badger Mill creeks, which connect to the Sugar River and, eventually, the Mississippi.

“It all goes to our water. It is a permanent pollutant so it doesn’t biodegrade at all and concentrations are increasing,” Madison said. “Instead of just putting it down and thinking more is better, we really need to only use salt as needed.”

Using salt as needed means upgrading and optimizing water softeners. In Southern Wisconsin, where groundwater is hardened after sitting in limestone, many rely on water softeners. Soft limestone formations dissolve into aquifers, filling water with minerals that calcify and cause buildup on pipes.