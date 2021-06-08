Watch now: Madison unveils nation's first electric fire engine

A 350-horsepower diesel engine provides backup power for the pumps and can propel the vehicle if the battery loses charge.

“It’s kind of the best of both worlds,” Davis said.

Davis said the truck has been on more than 200 calls since the city took delivery May 21, saving "a couple hundred gallons" of diesel fuel.

A traditional diesel-powered fire truck burns through about 20 gallons of fuel per day, Davis said.

Coupled with cleaner sources of energy, electric vehicles are seen as the best way to clean up the transportation sector, the nation’s single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Since 2018, Madison has added 60 electric and 102 hybrid vehicles to its fleet of about 1,800 vehicles, but fleet superintendent Mahanth Joishy said heavy duty trucks have been the hardest to electrify.

Joishy said if the Voltera test is successful it could help “turbocharge” efforts to cut emissions.

Johnson said it could be “a couple of years out” before battery costs fall enough to make the vehicle widely available, but with cities of all sizes targeting greenhouse gas emissions he foresees a strong demand.