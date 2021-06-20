Watch now: Madison to debut $33M state-of-the-art garage with focus on sustainability

After nearly a decade of planning, two years of construction and six months of social distancing, the city of Madison is ready to show off a new maintenance garage on the Far East Side.

The building at 4151 Nakoosa Trail serves as headquarters for the city’s fleet services division, which maintains about 1,400 police cruisers, fire engines, garbage trucks and other municipal vehicles.

Built on the site of a former Cub Foods grocery store, the 110,000-square-foot facility consolidates operations previously spread between three outdated buildings, including a fire department garage that was too small for today’s vehicles.

Fleet superintendent Mahanth Joishy said the $33 million facility will save time, mileage and fuel and will serve the city for the next 50 to 75 years and was a key factor in his decision to leave his job with New York City and move to Madison in 2017.

“I think it’s worth every penny,” he said. “Most importantly this facility is better for our customers -- the fire department, the police department, the parks department, streets department, whoever it is. We have better service here.”