Watch now: Madison to debut $33M state-of-the-art garage with focus on sustainability

After nearly a decade of planning, two years of construction and six months of social distancing, the city of Madison is ready to show off a new maintenance garage on the Far East Side.
The building at 4151 Nakoosa Trail serves as headquarters for the city’s fleet services division, which maintains about 1,400 police cruisers, fire engines, garbage trucks and other municipal vehicles.
Built on the site of a former Cub Foods grocery store, the 110,000-square-foot facility consolidates operations previously spread between three outdated buildings, including a fire department garage that was too small for today’s vehicles.
Fleet superintendent Mahanth Joishy said the $33 million facility will save time, mileage and fuel and will serve the city for the next 50 to 75 years and was a key factor in his decision to leave his job with New York City and move to Madison in 2017.
“I think it’s worth every penny,” he said. “Most importantly this facility is better for our customers -- the fire department, the police department, the parks department, streets department, whoever it is. We have better service here.”
The city began planning for the new facility in 2012 and broke ground in May of 2019. Though the project was completed in December, the public ceremony was delayed by COVID-19 protocols.
Building design project manager Jon Evans said in an Engineering Department podcast that close to 500,000 people had some part in the creation of the facility, one of the city’s most expensive and complex projects.
“This is a big -- call it a monster project for the city,” Evans said.
The public can get a look at the new building Tuesday at a grand opening featuring live music, local food trucks and a chance to test drive a Tesla, Ford Mustang Mach-E and other electric vehicles. The event will also include a "hackathon" to brainstorm ways to increase EV adoption.
Designed with an eye toward sustainability, the building is packed with features to reduce energy consumption, including windows and kaleidoscopic skylights to augment the high-efficiency lighting and water pipes that radiate heat through the concrete floor.
Rooftop solar panels generate electricity and heat water, while a southern-facing wall absorbs the sun’s rays to pre-heat air.
“I don’t know of another building offhand that has this feature,” Evans said. “We like to call it the solar hat trick.”
Evans said the sustainability features added about $2.5 million to the building’s cost but will save $300,000 to $400,000 a year in utility and operating costs.
“There’s a real return on investment, regardless of the politics of climate change,” he said. “This is beneficial for the city.”
There are also six solar-powered charging stations used to charge about 60 electric vehicles added to the fleet over the past three years. City workers can also charge their personal vehicles there, since the stations generate more electricity than the city can use.
That’s likely to change as Joishy converts the fleet over the coming decade as the city works to phase out fossil fuel use for transportation, which
Almost all new police cruisers added to the fleet are hybrids, which use about half as much fuel as the standard Ford Interceptor, and the police department is adding three electric Tesla Model 3s for detectives.
The Fire Department recently acquired the nation’s first electric-powered fire truck, a prototype under development by Appleton’s Pierce Manufacturing.
All the heavy-duty trucks are designed to burn biodiesel, and Joishy is working to increase reliance on fuel made from Midwestern soybeans.
“We are at the cusp of a massive, massive revolution in the industry, and Madison is actually at the forefront of that,” Joishy said. “This building’s a big part of it.”