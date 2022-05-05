 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS | 'CORPSE FLOWER'

Watch now: Hundreds turn out for whiff of rare 'corpse flower' at Olbrich gardens

Corpse flower

Hundreds of people waited for hours Thursday to get a glimpse  and whiff  of a rare corpse flower bloom at Olbrich Botanical Gardens. The plant, one of four at the garden, last bloomed in 2010. Blooms typically last 24 to 36 hours.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Hundreds of people waited in line for hours and paid money Thursday at Madison’s Olbrich Botanical Gardens to glimpse — and sniff — a big stinky flower.

The Amorphophallus titanum — one of four housed at the garden — last bloomed in 2010.

The flower began blooming Wednesday afternoon and by Thursday its phallic spadex had reached a height of about 5 feet, 8 inches.

Corpse flower

Ronda and Tom Neuhauser, of Fitchburg, take their turn to get a close-up look at the corpse flower in bloom.

Commonly known as a “corpse flower,” the Indonesian plant is renowned for its size and distinctly putrid odor, which attracts beetles and flies who come for a meal of carrion but leave with only pollen.

The flowers typically live about 40 years, blooming only four or five times. Each bloom lasts just 24 to 36 hours.

Anticipating thousands of visitors, Olbrich offered extended its hours Thursday, with a sign on Atwood Avenue advertising “Big Stinky Flower, 9-7.”

Olbrich marketing manager Katy Nodolf said the bloom will likely start to close up Friday before collapsing on itself as the plant goes dormant.

With a line snaking out the door and around the parking lot, more than 600 people had passed through the gates by noon, paying the $6 entry fee to inspect, smell and photograph the plant.

Tom Ottens got off work at 6:30 a.m. and decided to stay up late to get a selfie with the plant.

Corpse flower

Tom Ottens, of Madison, who got off his third-shift job at 6:30 a.m., decided to stay up and see the flower that only blooms four to five times during it's 40-year lifespan. 

Hannah Silber and Evan Krueger waited about two hours to smell what Silber likened to rotting cauliflower.

“It’s worth it if it’s only going to do it every 12 years,” Silber said.

Some said it smelled like garbage, others a dead animal.

“It smelled like poop,” said Edison Grover-Malzer, 3. “It’s really stinky.”

Corpse flower

Meg Novich, of Madison, with daughters Ona, 4, and Milena, 7, reacts to the pungent smell of a 68-inch corpse flower that bloomed Thursday in Olbrich Botanical Gardens' Bolz Conservatory. The plant last bloomed in 2010.

Another woman was at a loss for words.

“I don’t think I could describe it,” she said.

Three-year-old Camila Buckner had one word for it: “Yuck.”

Photos: Smelling a rare corpse flower bloom

