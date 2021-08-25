Watch now: Dane County awards $770,000 for 'world class' bike park, trails

Dane County has awarded $770,000 in grants to fund five regional bike infrastructure projects, including what’s billed as a “world class” skills park in Middleton.
County Executive Joe Parisi said the projects will enhance quality of life and create new opportunities for outdoor recreation.
“During the pandemic the importance of access to safe biking opportunities has become more important than ever,” Parisi said. “They provide a safe way to get outside, to get to a destination, to exercise or just have fun.”
Madison has long enjoyed a reputation as a two-wheel haven. But opportunities for off-road adventures are limited, usually involving a trip to a neighboring community or beyond. A new plan seeks to change that.
The grants, matched with a combination of local and private funding, will help connect existing multi-use trails in Cross Plains and Cottage Grove and build new off-road trails in Madison, Middleton and Verona.
“The kids need our help,” said Saris CEO Chris Fortune, whose Fitchburg-based company is providing matching funds. “The help they need is to get outside and have a competitive alternative to gaming indoors.”
Capital Area Off-Road Pathfinders received a $150,000 grant that will help fund a $350,000 paved “pump track” and skills course in Middleton that CORP president Jon Augspurger expects will be a regional destination.
Sort of like roller coasters for bikes, pump tracks consist of rollers and banked turns where riders of all abilities can hone bike-handling skills such as cornering and jumping and creating momentum.
While more expensive than a dirt track like the one in Madison's Quarry Park, Augspurger said the professionally built, paved park will require less maintenance and be accessible to scooters and “other wheeled stuff.”
The city of Madison also received a grant to fund a smaller pump track in Aldo Leopold Park just off the Cannonball Path.
Augspurger said the non-profit group has never had an annual budget of more than $100,000, operating mostly on small donations and volunteer labor to build and maintain trails.
“This is huge,” Augspurger said. “A grant of this size … is really opening a new chapter for us.”