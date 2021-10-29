Watch now: City, county eye Yahara Hills Golf Course for future landfill, with focus on reuse

The first of its kind in the nation, this system captures enough gas each day to heat about 6,500 typical Wisconsin homes and generates about $2.5 million a year in revenue for the county.

As with all the city’s golf courses, play has steadily dwindled over the past 40 years, though the sport has seen a resurgence in popularity since the COVID-19 pandemic.

But 2020 was the first year in two decades that the 53-year-old Yahara Hills saw enough play to break even, said parks superintendent Eric Knepp.

It’s unclear how long that bump might last, but Knepp said it’s conceivable that without improvements to the course, the city’s golf program could face another year like 2018, when it lost nearly $1 million.

“Changing climate and lack of infrastructure to handle stormwater means Yahara is just waiting for the extreme weather that will force it into a worse position than it has seen,” he said. “Left with no reinvestment, Yahara is capable of creating a sink of resources that could put us dangerously close to those results again in the future.”

Even if the sale is approved, the current 36 holes at Yahara Hills would remain open for the next three years with “minimal disruptions” until at least 2028.