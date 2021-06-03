Watch now: 5 Madison-area beaches closed due to hazardous blue-green algae

Despite the posted signs, some beachgoers Thursday said they feel under-informed. Victoria Shveytser, 23, a first-year master’s student in UW-Madison’s Department of Biological Systems Engineering said she assumed the BB Clarke Beach was open due to all the children she saw swimming.

“It stinks because we live on so many lakes and we can’t even use them,” Shveytser said.

Rebekah Suneson, 23, the assistant manager for Rutabaga Boat Rentals at Olbrich Beach, said she has heard from co-workers that this closure came earlier than years past.

Blue-green algae is also harmful to the larger aquatic ecosystem as it can produce “dead zones” in lakes, according to the EPA. The dead zones occur after the blue-green algae dies off, consuming a lake’s oxygen as it decomposes. That kills off much of the remaining aquatic life as they are left with little or no oxygen, something Suneson said she notices throughout the summer as an increasing number of dead fish wash ashore.