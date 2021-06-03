Watch now: 5 Madison-area beaches closed due to hazardous blue-green algae

Putting a damper on the end of COVID-19 restrictions and the arrival of 90-degree temperatures this weekend, five Madison-area beaches are already closed due to hazardous blue-green algae.
“When you say ‘go to the beach,’ you just encompass the idea of going tanning and swimming and beach activities, but it’s pretty limited when you can’t go in the water,” said Lydia Akbari, 21, a UW-Madison nursing student who just finished her junior year. She and a friend made the “trek” from campus to Olbrich Beach to cool off, only to find out swimming was temporarily closed.
Following the first test of the season, blue-green algae was detected at beaches at BB Clarke, Olbrich and Warner parks and the Hudson Park lake access point, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County. Fireman’s Park in Verona is also closed as a precaution, even though regular monitoring has not yet begun there.
Public Health urges swimmers to check conditions before entering the water at all beaches, as algae levels can change quickly. Officials also caution swimmers and their pets to stay out of any beaches with closed signs posted as the algae can make both humans and animals sick.
Despite the posted signs, some beachgoers Thursday said they feel under-informed. Victoria Shveytser, 23, a first-year master’s student in UW-Madison’s Department of Biological Systems Engineering said she assumed the BB Clarke Beach was open due to all the children she saw swimming.
“It stinks because we live on so many lakes and we can’t even use them,” Shveytser said.
Rebekah Suneson, 23, the assistant manager for Rutabaga Boat Rentals at Olbrich Beach, said she has heard from co-workers that this closure came earlier than years past.
Blue-green algae is also harmful to the larger aquatic ecosystem as it can produce “dead zones” in lakes, according to the EPA. The dead zones occur after the blue-green algae dies off, consuming a lake’s oxygen as it decomposes. That kills off much of the remaining aquatic life as they are left with little or no oxygen, something Suneson said she notices throughout the summer as an increasing number of dead fish wash ashore.
The blooms are the result of nutrient runoff entering lakes and ponds, both directly and through tributaries. The runoff can come from fertilizers used in farming and lawn care, soil erosion and yard debris washing into storm drains, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The connection between land-use and algae comes down to environmental policy, Shveytser said
“Support politics that regulate the environment and support the DNR, because they do a lot of work to clean our water to make sure it’s safe to swim and drink,” Shveytser said.
The five beaches that are closed will reopen when further testing shows conditions are acceptable, according to Public Health. For up-to-date beach conditions, see go.madison.com/beaches.